City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIO. Compass Point increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $535.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

