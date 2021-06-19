Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

