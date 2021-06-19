Citigroup Inc. Sells 91,539 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $56,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.