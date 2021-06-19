Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,004 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $44,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

AES stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 6,538,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

