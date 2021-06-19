Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $48,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 11,729,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,586. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

