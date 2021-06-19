Citigroup Inc. Has $59.69 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $59,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of O stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,655. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

