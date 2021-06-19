Citigroup Inc. Buys 71,724 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,724 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $68,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO traded up $6.64 on Friday, hitting $367.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,455. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.56 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.56.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,002,073 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.