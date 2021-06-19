Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,715,728 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 136.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $53,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 6,112,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

