Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CRUS opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
