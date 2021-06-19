Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

