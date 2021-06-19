Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $83.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $91.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XEC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

