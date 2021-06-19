CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,635,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,746,000 after buying an additional 3,416,967 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

