CIBC Raises Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $20.45 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

