CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 703 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

