CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 359 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,836. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.15.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.