CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $987,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,651 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

