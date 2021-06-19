CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $45.84 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40.

