CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,101 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.