CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 264 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,128,000 after buying an additional 110,781 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after buying an additional 194,902 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 281,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,434 shares during the period.

GNR stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.