Chrono.tech Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $485,653.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $24.68 or 0.00067987 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $485,653.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00733530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

