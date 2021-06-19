Christopher L. Fowler Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.44 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $492.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.