Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,399.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,407.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,010.83 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.