China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.12 million-92.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.22 million.

NYSE COE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,800. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $198.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of -0.79.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

