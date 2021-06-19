ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $942.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

