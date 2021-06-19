Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,708 shares of company stock worth $4,238,428. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,753,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 152.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CHE traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,243. Chemed has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.07. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

