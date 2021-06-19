Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

CLDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

