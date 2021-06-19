CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP cut its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFIVU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,580,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,531,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,776,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,261,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

