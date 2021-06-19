CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CWC. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €128.40 ($151.06) on Tuesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 1-year high of €138.40 ($162.82). The company has a market capitalization of $925.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

