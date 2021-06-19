Cerity Partners LLC Sells 427 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after buying an additional 236,588 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 80,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 295.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 250,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 186,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

