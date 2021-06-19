Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 233,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 116,229 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

