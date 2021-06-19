Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $197,000.

BATS EZU opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

