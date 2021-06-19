Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.82 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

