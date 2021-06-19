Cerity Partners LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Booking by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,242.61 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,341.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

