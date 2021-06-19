Cerity Partners LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

