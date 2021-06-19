Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $11,472,349.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,937,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,211 shares of company stock valued at $196,035,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $249.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.28. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

