Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,343 Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.42.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

