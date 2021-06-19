Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 9.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) fell 9.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 158,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,118,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Specifically, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

