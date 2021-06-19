Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $86.00 at Citigroup

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.