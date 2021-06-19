Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 billion-124 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.35 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-5.350 EPS.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

