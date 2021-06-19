Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala Sells 30,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orlando Ayala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00.

CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Centene by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,947,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

