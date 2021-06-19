CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick Sells 100,000 Shares

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,315,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,181,031.99.

Shares of CVX stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. CEMATRIX Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CEMATRIX in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.