Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 42.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

NYSE:CLS opened at $7.77 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

