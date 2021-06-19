Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Celestica by 681,894.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,702,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,320 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 634,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 592,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

