Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.29.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $936,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $11,780,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

