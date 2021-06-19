CEEK VR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $251,282.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $251,282.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.88 or 0.00730316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00083639 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

