CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock remained flat at $$56.23 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

