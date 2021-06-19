Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post $31.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

CPRX stock remained flat at $$5.73 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,117,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,279. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,845,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

