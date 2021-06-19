Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post $31.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

CPRX stock remained flat at $$5.73 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,117,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,279. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,845,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.