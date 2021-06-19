Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATB shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

