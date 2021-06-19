Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWQXF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

CWQXF stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.