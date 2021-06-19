Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $224,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.42 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

