Carol Denise Stott Sells 32,184 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carol Denise Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vroom alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92.

Shares of VRM opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.97. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 90.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,842,000 after buying an additional 1,668,445 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.